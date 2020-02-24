KWC Baseball Drops Series Finale at Wayne St.

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team closed out its weekend series against Wayne State on Sunday, falling 6-3 in a nine-inning game.
The Warriors struck first in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 2-0 lead after a two-run single to center.
Wesleyan got one back in the top of the fifth after Ethan Maxey drew a walk with the bases loaded.
With two outs and the bases juiced in the top of the sixth, Ian Ellis came up clutch with a ground ball through the gap to left. Both Cam Chapman and Cody Bridge scored to give the Panthers their first lead of the game at 3-2.
Wayne State tied the game in the bottom of the frame, scoring on a wild pitch with two outs. The Panthers went three up and three down in the top of the seventh before the Warriors took a three-run lead in the bottom of the seventh. A two-out two-run triple proved scored the eventual game-winning run for Wayne State.
Alex Franzen took the no decision, striking out ten and allowing three runs off of six hits in 5.2 innings. Ike Speiser suffered the loss with two runs off of one hit.
Rylan Thomas worked one inning of relief, striking out two and giving up one run off of one hit. Seth Wright threw the final inning, allowing a hit to the lead off hitter then striking out the side.
Ellis recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, going two-for-five with two runs driven in.
The Panthers will head to Florida next weekend for their week long trip with five games. Wesleyan will travel to Florida Tech on March 2 and 3, Florida Southern on March 4, Saint Leo on March 5 and Saginaw Valley on March 7.
