IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional Draw

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - With just one week remaining in the IHSAA boys basketball regular season, it’s time to think about the postseason! That means, it’s time for the highly-anticipated, sectional blind draw.
Here’s a look at the brackets, first, Class 4A at North High School:
GAME 1: Harrison vs. Jasper
GAME 2: Central vs. Castle.
GAME 3: Reitz vs. Harrison/Jasper winner.
GAME 4: North vs. Castle/Central winner.
Class 3A bracket at Boonville:
GAME 1: Gibson Southern vs. Bosse.
GAME 2: Memorial vs. Boonville.
GAME 3: Heritage Hills vs. Bosse/Gibson So. winner.
GAME 4: Mount Vernon vs. Memorial/Boonville winner.
Class 3A bracket at Vincennes:
GAME 1: Washington vs. Vincennes Lincoln.
GAME 2: Princeton vs. Sullivan.
GAME 3: Pike Central vs. Washington/Vincennes Lincoln winner.
Class 2A bracket at Huntingburg:
GAME 1: North Posey vs. Mater Dei.
GAME 2: South Spencer vs. Forest Park.
GAME 3: Tecumseh vs. Posey/Mater Dei winner.
GAME 4: Southridge vs. So. Spencer/Forest Park winner.
Class 2A bracket at Crawford County:
GAME 1: Tell City vs. Perry Central.
GAME 2: Eastern (Pekin) vs. Paoli
GAME 3: Crawford Co. vs. Tell City/Perry Central winner.
Class 1A bracket at Springs Valley:
GAME 1: Day School vs. Springs Valley.
GAME 2: Northeast Dubois vs. Cannelton.
GAME 3: Wood Memorial vs. Day School/Springs Valley winner.
GAME 4: Vincennes Rivet vs. Dubois/Cannelton winner.
ALL the sectional championship games will be played on Saturday night, March 7.
