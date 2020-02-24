Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL's annual gathering of top college talent is going to look a whole lot different this year. There are 16 new position-specific drills being unveiled at this year's scouting combine and 10 old ones being eliminated. The league is moving most of the on-field drills to prime time to get more of an audience. And two teams aren't bringing their assistant coaches this year. The Broncos and Rams will have their staffs watch the drills on television and review interviews on film as they evaluate this year's crop of college prospects.