EPD looking for missing woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public for help locating 41-year-old Bianca Morin.
According to the news release, Morin was last seen Thursday, Feb. 20. It says she might be traveling in a black 2009 Acura T1 with an Indiana License Plate of BFO471.
Police say when they arrived at her house for a welfare check, the front door was busted open and there was no sign of her.
If anyone knows about her location, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.