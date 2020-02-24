EPD to focus on aggressive drivers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Officers will soon be out in full force with their eyes on aggressive drivers. It’s part of a blitz made possible federal grant funding.
This latest EPD blitz will focus on aggressive drivers, so that means things like speeding, illegal lane changes, running red lights and stop signs.
They will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers. This will start Friday and continue through mid-March.
There will be an increased presence of officers at a lot of busy and dangerous intersections in town.
They hope that by writing tickets and reminding drivers to be alert and cautious when driving, fewer accidents will happen, making the roads and the people on them safer.
“We’ve had entirely too many motor vehicle accidents that didn’t have to happen,” EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett said. “You know, if people were not driving aggressively, a lot of these accidents and fatalities could have been averted. So that is the ultimate goal, it’s just safety for all of the motorists out there.”
In a previous, similar blitz back in November and December, EPD Officers put in 131 extra hours as part of the grant funding, and it resulted in more than 300 citations.
