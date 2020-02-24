Celebration of life held for Pike Co. teacher

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Family and friends came together to celebrate the life of a popular teacher and basketball statistician in Pike County.
Ivan Mason passed away late last week. He was a teacher for over 40 years and spent time at Winslow Elementary and Pike Central Middle School.
He also served as the Pike Central boys’ basketball statistician for over 30 years.
On Monday, students, faculty, family and friends paid their respects to Mason at the Pike Central High School gym for his funeral service. The Pike County School Corporation says over 1,500 people were at his visitation and funeral services.
The school corporation’s superintendent says that a teacher said during his service that “it was hard to tell if the adults were comforting the students or if the students were comforting the adults.”
“He did have a huge, huge impact on this school, this county,” Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Blake said. “I feel like anyone who knew him was truly touched by him.”
The scorer’s table that Mason worked at was on display during the services, featuring photos of him.
Letters written by his students were also featured on a wall inside the gym.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.