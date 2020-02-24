Brunson named Reitz Head Football Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cory Brunson was announced as the Head Football Coach for Reitz High School during an EVSC Board Meeting Monday night.
Brunson was previously the head coach at Mt. Vernon where he went (13-17) in 3 seasons. Before that, Brunson spent 4 seasons at Harrison High School as head coach, going (21-23) and earning a Sectional Title in 2015.
Now at the helm of the Panther program, Brunson returns to where he played high school football. He was named an All-State Quarterback for Reitz in 1996.
