Arrest made in Saturday ‘racing’ hit and run involving 3 vehicles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on a felony hit and run charge.
Aaron Carnahan, 33, was booked into jail Sunday afternoon.
According to police reports, several witnesses reported seeing Carnahan speeding down Washington Avenue Saturday night.
They say he was driving a truck and racing with a SUV.
The report shows Carnahan’s truck hit an SUV, but it’s not clear if it’s the one witnesses say he had been racing.
The SUV then spun into another lane and hit a car.
Witnesses say Carnahan keep driving.
It’s not clear how badly the other two drivers were hurt, but the charge is hit and run with injury.
