Aces Softball Falls in Round Robin Finale Down in Georgia

STATESBORO, GA. (WFIE) - In Sunday’s finale of the Eagle Round Robin, the University of Evansville softball team dropped a 7-1 contest to Monmouth at Eagle Field.
The Hawks opened the game with three runs in the first before plating two more in the top half of the third. Evansville scored its first run in the bottom of the third.
Mea Adams reached on a bunt single and Kat Mueller followed with a single to third. Next up was Jessica Fehr, who reached on a fielder’s choice with Adams getting thrown out at home. The Purple Aces pulled off a successful double steal with Fehr swiping second before advancing to third on an error while Mueller stole home.
UE was unable to push any more runs home as the Hawks took the 7-1 win. The Aces mustered up four hits on the day with Monmouth finishing with six. Halie Fain, Lindsay Renneisen, Adams and Mueller had the hits for Evansville.
Up next for UE is the Blues City Classic in Memphis, Tenn. The Aces face North Alabama, Northern Illinois, Northwestern State and host institution – Memphis.
