Aces Baseball Outslugged by the Governors

CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - In a high-scoring contest, the University of Evansville baseball team fell to Austin Peay, 18-11, on Sunday afternoon in Clarksville, Tenn.
“Offense gave us a chance today, but we didn’t get enough shutdown innings from our pitching staff,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll.
Both sides got on the board in the first inning as sophomore Indiana Stanley singled to center field scoring junior Tanner Craig and Austin Peay pushed a run across in the bottom half.
The second inning saw the Aces and Governors continued their scoring as Evansville would jump out to a four-run lead. Sophomore Danny Borgstrom slapped a two-run double down the line and Stanley continued his hot weekend with a two-run single. Austin Peay answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second, cutting Evansville’s lead to 5-4.
The Aces added to their lead three innings later in the fifth with an RBI walk by Tanner Craig and a sacrifice fly from Borgstrom. As was true all day, the Governors responded, taking their first lead of the day with a five-run fifth to push Austin Peay in front, 9-7.
Evansville turned to its offensive leader in the top of the seventh with a pair of runners on. Craig came to the plate and delivered, smashing a three-run homer to right center field for his sixth of the season and giving Evansville a 10-9 lead. Two batters later, Stanley followed in Craig's path, hitting a solo home run to elevate Evansville to a 11-9 lead.
The turning point in the game came in the bottom of the seventh. Austin Peay struck for seven runs in the inning, taking a 16-11 lead before adding two more runs in the eighth inning en route to the 18-11 Governors’ win.
Evansville faces a challenging midweek opponent in No. 4 Vanderbilt when the Aces travel to take on the Commodores in Nashville at 4:30 PM on Tuesday evening.
