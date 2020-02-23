Trojans Top KWC Men’s Basketball Down in Nashville

The Panthers tied the game at 41 with 12 minutes left after a three-point basket from Battaile. He scored 15 points in the final 12 minutes of the game as another three from sophomore guard gave the Panthers 52-48 lead with 7:34 left. Wesleyan held a 54-50 lead with six minutes left, but the Trojans would end the game on a 16-5 run.