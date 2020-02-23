Trojans Top KWC Men’s Basketball Down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team could not finish the comeback on Saturday afternoon, falling to Trevecca Nazarene 66-59. Sasha Sukhanov recorded a career high, but it was not enough to propel the Panthers to a Great Midwest road victory.
A quick start by the Panthers (10-15, 8-9 GMAC) was slowed by the methodical pace of the Trojans (5-21, 5-12 GMAC). Trevecca shortened the game with long possessions and erased a five points deficit in the first half and turned it into a 27-21 lead at the break.
Sukhanov and Wyatt Battaile got the Panthers off to a quick start in the second half as their back-to-back basket cut the deficit to 27-25. Adam Goetz’s three-point basket at the 15-minute mark gave the Panthers a 35-34 lead, but the Trojans quickly moved the lead back to four points.
The Panthers tied the game at 41 with 12 minutes left after a three-point basket from Battaile. He scored 15 points in the final 12 minutes of the game as another three from sophomore guard gave the Panthers 52-48 lead with 7:34 left. Wesleyan held a 54-50 lead with six minutes left, but the Trojans would end the game on a 16-5 run.
Sukhanov scored 10 second half points as his dunk gave the Panthers a brief 56-55 lead with two and half minutes left. However, empty possession and missed free throws down the stretch helped seal the Panthers fate.
Battaile finished with 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers. Sukhanov added a career-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Stew Currie scored four points and pulled-in nine rebounds. Jo Griffin dished out five assists.
The Panthers will travel to Tiffin, Ohio on Saturday for the final regular season game of the year. Tip-off against the Dragons is scheduled for 2PM CT.
