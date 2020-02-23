Sheriff’s Office: Arrest leads to recovery of stolen items in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man admitted to recent burglaries after he was arrested, according to the Posey County Sheriff.
Sheriff Tom Latham says around 8 Sunday morning, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to an attempted burglary in progress call.
They say 36-year-old Daniel Farris was arrested on one count of burglary and taken to the Posey County Jail.
According to the press release, deputies with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, along with an investigator from the prosecutor’s office, questioned Farris about recent burglaries west of Mt. Vernon and another in the Marrs Township area of the county.
During questioning, the sheriff’s office says Farris admitted he was involved and acted alone during the burglaries. They say deputies were able to recover several items that were taken in both of the burglaries.
The sheriff’s office also says Farris told them where he had parked a stolen vehicle out of Vanderburgh County.
Farris was charged with additional crimes of burglary, residential entry and possession of a stolen vehicle as a result of the investigation.
