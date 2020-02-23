Rain arrives tonight, mild temps continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers will move in from the southwest tonight, mainly after 11 p.m. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the mid to upper 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low 40s by Monday morning.
Rain is likely on and off throughout the day on Monday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but severe storms are not expected. Despite the soggy weather, temperatures will top out in the low 50s Monday evening thanks to a warm breeze from the south-southeast.
Most of that rain will move out Monday night, but a few isolated showers will linger over into Tuesday morning. Most of the day Tuesday will be dry but still cloudy. Temperatures will once again top out in the low 50s as mild air flows in from the west-southwest.
A second, weaker system will move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The precipitation from that system will be rather light and scattered, and some of you may miss out on it entirely. Colder air will also be moving in Tuesday night into Wednesday, and temperatures will be in the 30s, so any precipitation we do see could be a mix of rain and snow. However, snow accumulation is not expected.
Sunshine returns for the end of the week, but the colder weather will continue with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40° and overnight lows in the 20s Wednesday through Saturday.
