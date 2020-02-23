Police: Suspects arrested after report of pregnant victim hit with tire iron, rock

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested early Sunday after reports of a pregnant woman being hit several times during an argument.
According to the affidavit, officers were called to an address on Crestview Drive around 9 a.m. When they arrived, police say the two suspects were already gone.
Witnesses told the officers Chauncey Hilliard, 38-years-old, and Jeanetta Matlock, 26-years-old, came to the victim’s home and started banging on the door. Eventually, the affidavit says they broke some of the windows by throwing “large rocks” at them.
Police say while Matlock was arguing with the pregnant victim, Hilliard came up from behind and hit her in the head with one of the rocks. Witnesses also said he threw a glass jar at the victim, which caused cuts to her hand.
During the argument, the affidavit says a “four-way tire iron” was thrown at the pregnant victim.
Hilliard and Matlock came back to the home while officers were speaking with witnesses. As an officer was handcuffing Hilliard, Matlock told police she was the one who hit the victim and broke the home’s windows.
Both of the suspects were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges, including Battery-Injury to Pregnant Woman.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.