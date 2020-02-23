OPD: Man arrested after barricading himself inside residence

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is in jail after police say he barricaded himself inside a residence Saturday night.
The Owensboro Police Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Bluff Avenue for a warrant compliant around 6:15 Saturday night.
When officers arrived, they saw the subject, 34-year-old Antonio Foulks. They say Foulks had barricaded himself inside the residence that was occupied by four other individuals.
The OPD Emergency Response Team along with the Crisis Negotiation Unit responded, and ultimately, Foulks agreed to come out peacefully.
He was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice in connection to an outstanding parole violation warrant out of Illinois.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.