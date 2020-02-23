McCutchanville Fire Department holds annual Chili Day to honor fallen firefighter

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire held its annual Chili Day on Saturday to raise money in honor of Jeremy Tighe, a firefighter who died in a fire truck accident.
It has been eight years since the McCutchanville Fire Department lost one of their own.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, back in 2012, Tighe and a fellow firefighter were leaving a scene when their fire truck was turned on its side.
Tighe died due to the accident.
Now, every year the fire department sells chili and puts the money toward a fund in his memory.
Their plan is to use the money if any other firefighter needs help after a tragedy.
“All the stories and the memories that I’ve heard and everything Jeremy was just the light of the party," Lieutenant Crystal Elliot. “Everybody loved Jeremy. He was just an amazing soul.”
Fire officials tell us that in the past year, they haven’t had to use any of the money in the fund, which is a good thing because no firefighters have needed extra help. However, they say that if anything were to happen, they’re ready to step in.
