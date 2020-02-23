KYTC to close westbound lane on Western Kentucky Parkway Mon.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Westbound traffic on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County will be down to one lane on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KYTC maintenance crews will be on-site from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They say the right westbound lane will be closed around mile marker 83 to remove boulders that broke free from the hillside.
Motorists should expect slow traffic in this area with rolling roadblocks for short periods.
