KWC Women’s Hoops Rocks the Music City

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 12 games on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers were in complete control, defeating Trevecca Nazarene 78-41. Wesleyan completed the season sweep of the Trojans while continually setting new heights for the program with its 25th win, the most in school history.
The Panthers (25-1, 16-1 GMAC) showcased their defense throughout, never allowing more than 12 points in a quarter. The Trojans (9-17, 6-11 GMAC) could not keep pace or match-up with the Panthers superior ball movement and spacing on the court.
Wesleyan scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back. After the end of the first quarter, the Panthers held a 20-12 lead. The lead grew into double figures early in the second quarter. The Trojans were held scoreless over the final 4:25 of the first half as Emma Johnson sparked a 10-0 run to the end frame with a three-point basket.
Johnson connected on five three-point baskets in the first half as the Panthers went into the locker-room with a 42-22 lead. The run continued into the third quarter as Wesleyan scored the first 10 points of the half. Keelie Lamb accounted for seven points in the run.
The Trojans were held scoreless for nearly eight minutes and faced a 58-30 deficit heading into the final 10 minutes. The Panthers’ defense did not stop in the fourth as Trevecca was continually challenge on all shot attempts. The Trojans were forced into 23 turnovers and 25% shooting from the floor.
The Panthers converted at 57% from the field, including making 11 of 20 three-point baskets. Johnson led the team with 19 points, making six of nine from the field which included five of seven from distance. Tahlia Walton added 10 points off the bench. Lamb battled foul trouble, but finished with 10 points. Kaylee Clifford pulled-in seven rebounds while also recording two blocks.
The Panthers will return home on Tuesday for a midweek match-up against Salem University. Tip-off at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 2:15 PM.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.