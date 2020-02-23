KWC Baseball Earns a Split at The Shipyard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team split Saturday's doubleheader with Wayne State. After dropping game one 12-4, the Panthers bounced back with a 6-3 win in game two.
Game 1: KWC 4 – WSU 12: The Warriors outhit the Panthers 16-7 in game one after scoring four runs in the third and six more in the fourth. All ten runs were scored with two outs.
Wesleyan scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning. Ethan Maxey led off the inning with a single through the left side and later scored on a ground out from Cody Bridges. Lane Kennemore drove in Ben Wilcoxson with a double to right field before Joseph Burke hit a two-run home run with two outs.
Benton McGill took a no decision in his second start of the year, striking out five and allowing four runs off of seven hits in 3.0 innings. Nolan Johnson suffered his first loss of the season, striking out one and allowing six runs off of five hits in 0.2 innings.
Burke finished game one three-for-four at the plate with two RBI's and one run scored.
Game 2: WSU 3 – KWC 6: The score was knotted at one after the second inning. Wayne State scored first with a lead-off home run before Chase Andrews evened things up, scoring on a passed ball.
The Warriors plated two more in the top of third to take a 3-1 lead. Wesleyan responded with one run in the bottom of the frame. With two outs and Bridges on third, Ostin Clark hit a ground ball over the pitchers head, allowing Bridges to score.
Cam Chapman struck out the side in the top of the fourth. Wayne State threatened in the top of the fifth with two on and one out. Ian Ellis took over for Chapman, striking out the end to end the inning.
The Panthers loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Clark came through again, knocking a single through the left side that scored Lane Kennemore and Bridges to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
Burke laid down a single in center to score Bridges in the bottom of the sixth. Clark's hot streak continued with a double off the left field wall, bringing home Kennemore and putting the Panthers ahead 6-3.
Drake Hamil took the mound to start the seventh and struck out three straight batters to pick up his second save of the series.
Ellis earned his first win of the season, striking out four and holding the Warriors to one hit and no runs. Chapman took a no decision, striking out six and allowing three runs off of six hits in 4.1 innings.
Clark finished game two three-for-four with three RBI's.
The Panthers will close out the four-game series with the Warriors on Sunday with one nine-inning game. First pitch is set for 11 am CT at The Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
