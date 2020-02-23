HPD: Woman arrested after person running through US-41 traffic reported

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to the Ellis Park area around 6 p.m. Friday for reports of a female running in and out of traffic.
According to the news release, officers found Jennifer Martin, 41-years-old, in the median of US Highway 41 walking around.
Officers say they tried to catch Martin, but she ran into southbound traffic. Officers were able to catch her, and she was taken into custody.
Police stated in the release that Martin was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Martin was arrested for evading police and public intoxication.
