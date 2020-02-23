Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 of Kentucky’s 17 during a decisive second-half stretch as the 10th-ranked Wildcats pushed past Florida 65-59 for their sixth consecutive victory. Quickley made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 shots overall to surpass his previous high of 23 points at Auburn on Feb. 1. Tyrese Maxey had 13 points for first-place Kentucky, which took a three-game lead over Florida in the Southeastern Conference. Keyontae Johnson had 19 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 for the Gators, who had won their previous three games and five of six.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 22 points and No. 13 Auburn rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee 73-66. The game was marred by an ugly incident involving a fan. A student was ejected from the game after directing a derogatory comment toward Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and will face a disciplinary hearing. The fan was heard on TV calling out, “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!" Auburn stopped a two-game skid. Led by Doughty's hot streak, the Tigers scored 18 consecutive points to spark the comeback. Jordan Bowden scored a career-high 28 points for the Vols.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 28.2 seconds left, and Memphis beat No. 22 Houston 60-59. Malcolm Dandridge scored 12 points and Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had 10 points apiece as Memphis won its second straight. Caleb Mills led Houston with 21 points and Marcus Sasser added 18 points for the Cougars. Mills' jumper with 4 seconds left was off the mark, preserving the Memphis win. Houston missed its last four shots.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 trying to push their way into the playoff picture. Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for Nashville. The Predators are a point behind Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two games in hand on Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Forsberg each scored to open the shoootout. Gustav Nyquist scored in the fourth round for Columbus with Ryan keeping the shootout going until Grimaldi ended it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyree Crump's 35-foot shot from straightaway as the final buzzer sounded rallied Georgia to an 80-78 victory over host Vanderbilt. Crump came up with a loose ball on the second of two missed free throws by Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. with 5.1 seconds to play, headed down court and launched the shot that gave the Bulldogs the improbable win. Crump's basket spoiled a career-high 34-point game from Vanderbilt's Saben Lee, who had been 10 of 10 at the free throw line before missing the front end of a one-and-one with 12.4 seconds left.
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Adam Kunkel had 22 points as Belmont extended its win streak to eight games, topping Eastern Kentucky 83-70. Lachlan Anderson led the Colonels with 15 points.