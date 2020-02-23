Officials: Red Cross called to help family after house fire

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters say a fire in the attic of an Evansville home caused “quite a bit of damage.”
According to Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch, the fire was at a home in 100 block of Ladonna Boulevard. Crews from German Township and McCutchanville Fire Departments were called to the address shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday.
We are told the home is “not a complete loss,” but because of the damage, the Red Cross was called since the homeowner will be displaced temporarily.
Officials tell us the cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.
