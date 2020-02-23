Aces Softball Earns Split, Down South, Saturday

Furman scored twice in the top of the third to knot the game at 5-5 and the scored would remain tied until the bottom half of the fourth when the Aces added two huge insurance runs. Mea Adams got the job done on the basepaths, earning a walk before stealing second and crossing the plate on a Hood single. Hood later scored on an RBI knock by Fehr. The Paladins added a solo home run in the top of the seventh, but the Aces shut the door and hung on for the 7-6 win.