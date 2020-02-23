Aces Softball Earns Split, Down South, Saturday

STATESBORO, GA. (WFIE) - Saturday’s action at the Eagle Round Robin saw the University of Evansville softball team begin the day with a 7-6 win over Furman before falling by a 1-0 score in a pitcher’s duel against Maryland.
“This team continues to get better every time they take the diamond. We rise and fight against any challenges that are thrown at us,” Aces head coach Mat Mundell said. “Our energy and chemistry in the dugout is awesome. We did a great job in the circle in the second game while our position players backed that up with big time defense. We gave Maryland all they could handle but came up just short.”
Following a season-high 14 runs on Friday evening, the Purple Aces (6-6) posted seven runs on Saturday morning against the Paladins. Furman got on the board first, plating three runs in the top of the second before Evansville responded with five in the bottom of the frame.
Katie McLean and Lindsay Renneisen drew walks to lead off the inning before Mea Adams was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. That brought Hannah Hood to the plate, who singled to left field to score McLean. A sacrifice fly by Kat Mueller brought in the second run for UE. Next up was Evansville’s leadoff hitter Jessica Fehr, who continued her scorching start to the season as she belted her second home run of the weekend to bring in three more runs.
Furman scored twice in the top of the third to knot the game at 5-5 and the scored would remain tied until the bottom half of the fourth when the Aces added two huge insurance runs. Mea Adams got the job done on the basepaths, earning a walk before stealing second and crossing the plate on a Hood single. Hood later scored on an RBI knock by Fehr. The Paladins added a solo home run in the top of the seventh, but the Aces shut the door and hung on for the 7-6 win.
Freshman Erin Kleffman made the start. In three innings, she allowed five runs, four earned, on two hits. Emily Lockhart was credited with her third win of the season. She threw four innings and gave up one run on two hits. Fehr went 3-4 with three RBI and a run while Hood was 2-3 with two runs and two RBI. Adams scored a pair of runs.
Game two of the day saw the Aces fall in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel against Maryland. Izzy Vetter took the circle for UE and allowed just four hits while going the distance. She struck out five batters. Courtney Wyche threw a 1-hitter for the Terrapins while giving up just two walks in seven innings. Wyche struck out 15 UE batters.
It was Fehr posting the hit for UE while Haley Woolf and Eryn Gould earned the walks. The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Maryland pushed across the winning run.
Another early game is on tap tomorrow for UE when they face Monmouth at 8:30 a.m. CT.
