Aces Baseball Falls to Belmont in Extra Innings

Evansville’s offense got started early against the Bruins. In the top of the first, senior Craig Shepherd led of the contest with a base hit, followed by Danny Borgstrom reaching on error two batters later. After Troy Beilsmith was hit by a pitch, sophomore Indiana Stanley delivered his first hit as an Ace and drove in a pair of runs.Both offenses were quiet in the second and third innings, but Evansville again was productive in the fourth. Stanley continued his impressive day at the plate, this time with a home run to center field that boosted the Aces lead to 3-0.