Aces Baseball Falls to Belmont in Extra Innings

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Despite leading for nearly all of the game, the University of Evansville baseball team was handed an extra innings loss by Belmont, 4-3, in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.
Evansville’s offense got started early against the Bruins. In the top of the first, senior Craig Shepherd led of the contest with a base hit, followed by Danny Borgstrom reaching on error two batters later. After Troy Beilsmith was hit by a pitch, sophomore Indiana Stanley delivered his first hit as an Ace and drove in a pair of runs.Both offenses were quiet in the second and third innings, but Evansville again was productive in the fourth. Stanley continued his impressive day at the plate, this time with a home run to center field that boosted the Aces lead to 3-0.
Shane Gray was dominant in the early portions of the contest, allowing just one hit in the first three innings and keeping the Bruins off the scoreboards. Belmont finally cracked through in the bottom of the fourth as the Bruins stole home and scored a run unearned, cutting Evansville’s advantage to 3-1.
Belmont got another run back in the sixth as Heaton opened the inning with a home run as the Bruins trailed, 3-2.
Evansville was successful in holding the Bruins at bay in the seventh and eighth innings, but were unable to add any runs themselves. In the bottom of the ninth, the Bruins got a runner on to start off the inning, eventually advancing the runner to third with two outs. Belmont was able to tie the game as Campbell singled, scoring Ehren to send the game to extras.
Neither side got much going in the 10th, but it was the Bruins who capitalized on opportunities in the 11th. Belmont led off the inning with a double by Shackett, who would advance to third on a sacrifice bunt one batter later. Evansville responded by intentionally loading the bases, but Belmont walked-off with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Shackett and earning the 4-3 win.
The Aces continue their tour throughout Tennessee on Sunday on the road at Austin Peay with a 1 PM matchup.
