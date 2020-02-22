USI to offer gender-inclusive housing option

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - USI students will have new places to live on campus this summer. Students will now be able to live on campus during the summer, even if they aren’t enrolled in summer classes.
A gender-inclusive option is also available, which means that students of any gender identity can now live together. It’s an option that a student can request but would not be randomly placed into.
Housing and Residence Life Director Amy Price tells us these changes happened simply because students asked.
During the summertime, only one percent of the student population stays on campus. But now that students can live here without taking a summer class, Amy Price hopes to see more students hereafter the spring semester.
“Students can then take advantage of continuing their jobs that they may have off-campus or even on campus during the summer here,” Price said.
By staying, she says they can continue experiencing the USI community. It is a community they want everyone to feel comfortable in.
“A lot of us come from different places, and we want to still be able to live on campus and feel excited to be here, and it’s a time for us to explore our identities and figure out who we are,” said senior Kennya Santiago.
Housing administrators have heard lots of feedback from students about the college experience. A gender-inclusive housing option will allow students to live with whoever they want.
“Students have requested it, it’s something that other schools do, our students have suggested this idea, and we decided it was time to move forward with it,” Price said.
Price says they believe these added options were in the best interest of the overall student population.
“I want them to feel comfortable in their living environment, I want them to feel safe," Price said. “I want them to feel like they can be themselves.”
In order to qualify for the summer housing, a student must still have taken classes the previous spring semester and be enrolled in classes during the fall semester.
