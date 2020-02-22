Thunderbolts Gain Crucial Point in Loss to Ice Bears

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts would gain a crucial point in the standings in the goal of clinching a playoff berth, despite losing 3-2 in overtime against the Ice Bears at the Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts are home on Sunday, February 23rd as they host the Birmingham Bulls at 7:15 pm at the Ford Center. There will be a Family Fun Pack available for purchase, where for only 40 dollars, you get four goal zone tickets, four soft drinks, and two tubs of popcorn. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets at the Ford Center Box Office.