Report: Costco food court soon to be off limits for non-members

(WAVE) – Costco will soon only allow its members to eat at their food court.
NBC 7 San Diego reports the infamously cheap Costco food court, which features menu items like a hot dog and soda combo for just $1.50, will only be available for members who pay the annual fee to shop at the store.
The rule will begin in March. Instagram account @CostcoDeals posted a photo of a sign at one of the stores, which read, “Effective March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court. You can join today. Please see our membership counter for details.”
Memberships at Costco reportedly start at $60 a year.
