Public input sought for Mid-States Corridor project in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - People in Jasper who are interested in learning about the Mid-States Corridor project and giving their input can now pick up packets of information at area libraries.
Residents can pick up a handout, learn about the project and leave their comments.
Questionnaires can be filled out online or are available at the libraries.
Completed sheets will be picked up for consideration by the project team.
The project would connect Spencer and Dubois counties to I-69. It would start at the William Natcher Bridge near Rockport and then follow State Route 231 through Spencer County and north through Dubois County.
It would make the connection to I-69 either directly or through State Road 37.
Project Chairman Mark Schroeder says the study to make it happen is locally funded, split between several local governments and businesses.
