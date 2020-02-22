OPD: Passenger dies after being ejected out of vehicle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after two vehicles crashed early Saturday.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Ridgewood Street. The news release says a passenger died after they were ejected from one of the vehicles.
Police tell us one of the drivers was taken to the hospital, but the severity of those injuries has not been released yet.
The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.
This crash is still under investigation and we will update this story with more information when it is made available.
