OPD: 3 arrested on trafficking charges, 1 pound of meth seized

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After a three-month investigation, the Owensboro Police Department says they’ve made three arrests and have seized about one pound of meth.
OPD says they worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Kentucky State Police during the investigation.
- 45-year-old George Quarles of Hopkinsville was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine.
- 44-year-old Steven Autry of Owensboro was arrested and charged with five counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine.
- 34-year-old Christina Ray also of Owensboro was arrested and charged with three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.