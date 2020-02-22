New CEO at Evansville Public Library

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Public Library has a new CEO.
The library hosted a welcome reception for new CEO-Director Scott Kinney on Friday.
Kinney began his position with EVPL on January 6 and was the Director of Mobile Public Library in Mobile, Alabama.
Before his tenure in Mobile, he served as Director of the Sweetwater County Library System in Green River, Wyoming.
“Some of the things to continue with the library is the outstanding service," Kinney said. "We have an outstanding staff, and they do some great things, and we’re gonna put an emphasis on marketing and make sure the residents know what we’re doing here, so they can see all the wonderful things they’ve prepared for them.”
Mr. Kinney is replacing Cindy Landrum.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.