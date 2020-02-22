Mild temperatures continue, rain returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mild temperatures will hang around into the workweek, but rain also returns to the forecast.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 30s before sunrise Sunday morning.
Sunday may start out with some sunshine, but we will see more clouds as we head into the afternoon and evening. Despite the increasing clouds, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s thanks to a warm breeze from the south-southwest.
It looks like we will stay dry through the day on Sunday, but rain moves into the Tri-State Sunday night, mainly after 11 p.m., and becomes more widespread throughout the night. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the entire day on Monday. A thunderstorm is also possible in the afternoon and evening, but severe weather is not expected. Although Monday will be a little soggy, temperatures will still climb into the low 50s thanks to warm air flowing up from the south-southeast.
The rain will taper off early Tuesday morning, and the rest of Tuesday looks dry but still mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Another round of showers will move through Wednesday, but it looks like that system will be a little weaker and more scattered. Wednesday will also be colder with high temperatures in the lower 40s, so it is possible a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain Wednesday morning or evening when temperatures will be in the 30s. However, snow accumulation is not expected at this time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.