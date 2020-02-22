Man arrested after officers find ‘several explosive devices’ in home, police say

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on a $30,000 cash bond after officers say they found several explosive devices at his home during an investigation.
The Rockport Police Department says they received a tip about drug activity at the residence on Friday. They say officers went to the home to investigate and received written consent to search.
During the search, officers say they saw an open box containing several explosive devices. According to the Rockport Police Department, they requested assistance from the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team.
Officers say the EOD Team checked the devices and determined they were destructive devices before taking them into their possession.
After completing the investigation, the resident of the property, Jesse Chancellor, was arrested and taken to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center.
Chancellor is facing several charges, including 22 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device, Neglect of a Dependent Child and Criminal Recklessness.
