Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

Mom helps 2 men rescue truck driver days after giving birth
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman who had given birth three days earlier says her instincts kicked in when she stopped along a highway to help save the driver of a tanker truck who was on fire. The truck loaded with jet fuel later exploded. Thirty-five-year-old Holly McNally helped two men smother the driver's flames Thursday and move him away from his overturned truck on Interstate 465. Officials say the 59-year-old driver remains in critical condition Friday morning. McNally tells WXIN-TV in Indianapolis that she had just visited her newborn boy at a hospital when she saw the burning truck.
Police: Couple forced boys off road, angered by Trump flags
HOBART, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northwestern Indiana couple allegedly used a car to force two teenage boys off a road, angered that the twin brothers were riding bicycles adorned with flags supporting President Donald Trump. Hobart police say Snapchat videos of the alleged attack helped officers secure intimidation and criminal recklessness charges against 23-year-old Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and 18-year-old Cailyn Marie Smith. A probable cause affidavit says the boys told officers that a vehicle followed them before the male driver asked one of the boys “if they were Trump supporters” and that boy replied that they were. Perry-Jones alleged ripped one of the sibling's flag from his bike.
Despite strong start, Buttigieg seeks $13 million for Mar. 3
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he needs to raise $13 million to stay competitive through the 14-state Super Tuesday contests on March 3. That's a tricky financial picture despite the former South Bend mayor's strong finish in Iowa and New Hampshire. Buttigieg reported spending more than twice in January what he raised in January, hoping surprising finishes in the leadoff caucus and primary states would open the fundraising floodgates. But delayed and muddled results from Iowa dampened what some donors say the campaign expected, though the campaign says it has raised $11 million to date in February.
Review ordered of Indiana's Lake Michigan shore damage
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is telling state agencies to calculate the damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline that’s been caused by high water ahead of possibly seeking federal assistance. The order announced Thursday comes as several lakeshore communities have already declared local beach erosion emergencies. State officials have declined to declare a state emergency, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wanted a new review after viewing the shoreline by helicopter on Sunday. State Senator Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes called Holcomb’s action “long overdue.” Michigan officials say that state has seen millions of dollars in road damage from the Great Lakes' high levels.
2 Gary pizza parlors fined for not reporting fatal shootings
GARY, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have fined two Gary pizza parlors for failing to report the on-the-job shooting deaths of two delivery drivers slain last fall during armed robberies in the northwestern Indiana city. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Rico's Pizza $750 and Luigi’s Pizzeria $1,500 for not reporting the work-related deaths. Sixty-year-old Phillip Hearne of Gary was shot to death in his vehicle on Oct. 26 while making a delivery for Rico’s Pizza. Thirty-year-old David J. Shelton of Portage was shot dead on Nov. 24 in a botched robbery while making a delivery for Luigi’s Pizzeria.
Custer Fair moving to Indiana after dispute with Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago arts festival that’s been held for nearly a half-century is moving to northwestern Indiana following a dispute with Evanston officials. Tammy Szostek organizes the Custer Fair with her husband. She tells the Chicago Sun-Times the festival's move from Evanston to Whiting, Indiana, comes after Evanston officials sabotaged the event’s attendance numbers last year, leaving the festival in debt to the city. She says the two-day festival’s attendance dropped to less than 10,000 last year after previously averaging about 85,000 annually. Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty says the street fair had many issues, including organizers’ failure to pay the city and their non-profit partners.
4 Indiana teens charged in fatal shooting of 3 men, 1 woman
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say four young men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of three men and a woman found slain in a ransacked Indianapolis apartment. Three 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old were charged Wednesday with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Authorities say the four victims were slain during a Feb. 5 robbery. The suspects are scheduled for initial hearings on Thursday afternoon. According to an affidavit, a witness who was at the apartment that night described young men in hoodies, including one who appeared to be looking around the house, before the attack happened.
Indiana official 'sorry' for Islamophobic posts won't resign
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana councilman whose predecessor resigned after posting Islamophobic comments online says he will not step down following backlash for sharing similar views on Facebook. The Howard County Republican Party selected Roger Stewart to replace Greg Jones on the Kokomo Common Council. Jones resigned Jan. 17 after his Islamophobic and homophobic Facebook posts from 2015 came to light. Stewart shared a post on his Facebook that said Muslims can leave the country if they don't follow the law. He told the Kokomo Tribune on Tuesday that he's sorry for what he said and that he won't resign.