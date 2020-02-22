Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Warren had 27 points and eight rebounds, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 106-98 victory over the New York Knicks in their return from the All-Star break. Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who won their second straight. Victor Oladipo finished with eight points in the first game since his minutes restriction was lifted. But Oladipo, in just his eighth game after returning from a year absence with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, didn't play in the fourth quarter. Bobby Portis scored 19 points and RJ Barrett had 17 for the Knicks.