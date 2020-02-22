Harsha Autism Center closes, parents reflect on last day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harsha Autism Center in Evansville closed its doors on Friday. A letter sent to parents and caregivers said the closing is due to the facility not being profitable enough.
The parents we spoke with were saddened by the facility closure, and many of them are still looking for a place to help their children.
They tell us waiting lists are long and there just isn’t enough help for everyone who needs it.
“We were really sad because we were only given a 30-day notice, and that wasn’t very long to find other services for him," said Kendra Schultz, a parent.
The center sent out a letter in January, stating that February 21 would be their last day. They wrote this wasn’t a decision made lightly, and that they stayed open as long as they could.
“Harsha’s been a really important part of Jonathan’s life, for about seven years, they made a big difference," Schultz said.
One by one, parents picked up their children and said goodbye to the teachers and administrators who have done so much for their families.
“She made a lot of progress here, worked with a lot of nice people," said Misty Humpert, a parent. “The staff is just fabulous, and they really care about the kids."
But as the doors shut behind them, the parents started to wonder what’s next for their children.
“Kids with autism, some of them have trouble with transitioning and things, but there’s a lot of waitlists for the other centers," Humpert said.
In Newburgh, Casey DePriest runs Optimal Rhythms. She too works with children with autism. She tells us her approach to working with kids is different than Harsha’s but hopes that some good can come out of the facility closing.
“It may urge the community, and the other agencies within the community, to look about how they can develop new programs new skills, to meet the needs of the students in a different way," DePriest said.
You can read Harsha’s full letter below.
