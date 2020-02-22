Green River Firefighters Association hosts annual conference in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 800 firefighters from five states are pouring into Owensboro this weekend. We got the chance to talk with the president of the Green River Firefighters Association.
He tells us they’re expecting a big turnout for this weekend’s events.
For 30 years the Green River Firefighters Association has been hosting an annual conference for leaders in the industry.
“We have all different kinds of leadership classes on how to handle not just the emergency scene but also how to handle your fire department if you are a chief or even entry-level fire officers," Green River Firefighters Association President Jimmie Evans said.
The association president says the conference offers classes and training hours, allowing firefighters to continue their education.
“In the fire service, we always say every day is a training day," Evans said. “So every opportunity you can to brush up on your skills, and like I said, we bring instructors in from all over to bring their experience."
Between instructors and those attending the weekend-long program, Evans says this will bring in more than 800 people.
“They’ve brought over 750 room nights. That’s what that means to downtown Owensboro and the surrounding properties," said Dave Kirk with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Kirk says the influx of people means more money for the city.
“They’ve spent multiple days here in Owensboro. Eating at our restaurants, going to our shopping at our boutiques, filling up their cars with gas. It all benefits everyone here in Owensboro. The more outside money we bring in, the better for our residents here," said Kirk.
A vendor show will start Saturday morning and classes will be going on through Sunday.
“So they can better learn and adjust and learn in the classroom, hopefully, to save lives.”
The association president says they'll be offering a conference for younger firefighters in October. That will be held at Owensboro Community and Technical College. The dates are to be announced.
