DCSO: Teen hospitalized after vehicle rolls over several times

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A teen driver had to be taken to the hospital on Friday after their vehicle rolled over multiple times.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was on I-165 when they fell asleep and ran off the road into the median. Deputies say the vehicle then hit a median before rolling over several times.
The news release says the driver did have to be taken to the hospital, but it did not state the severity of the injuries.
