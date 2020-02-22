Affidavit: Man arrested after victim followed home from bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested a man, who has numerous reports filed against him by the same victim, on several charges including stalking.
According to the affidavit, Tony Dunn, 43-years-old, of Evansville, was arrested early Saturday after police were told he was following the victim.
Police say the victim got a photo text from Dunn shortly before 1 a.m. Around two hours later, police say Dunn sent another text which said “We see you at the Corner Pocket parking lot. Be ready.”
The affidavit says the victim then left for home. While on their way home, the victim told police she saw Dunn driving in the area of her home.
Police say Dunn then began to follow the victim in his vehicle. The victim was finally able to lose Dunn and get home, the affidavit says.
According to the officers, they were told by dispatch there was “an active protective order” against Dunn.
While talking with the victim, officers say Dunn drove past and they stopped him. He was placed in custody and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Dunn was arrested for False Reporting, Invasion of Privacy, and Stalking.
The affidavit states a total of seven reports were made by the victim against Dunn since November 2019.
