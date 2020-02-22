Aces Softball Scores Season-High 14 Runs to Open Weekend

Entering the weekend, the Eagles (8-3) ERA stood at 0.73, one of the lowest in the NCAA. Evansville (5-5) did not let that statistic deter its efforts, scoring seven runs in the first three innings. Freshmen Jenna Lis and Kat Mueller combined for nine RBI, four hits and four runs. Lis was 2-4 with five RBI, including her first home run, which was a grand slam. Mueller had a 2-3 game with four runs batted in. Each scored twice. Jessica Fehr added three hits in five at-bats. She registered her first homer of the season and four RBI on the night. Alyssa Barela and Hannah Hood added two hits each.