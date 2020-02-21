Warrior Coal cited for September coal miner death

Jeremy Elder and his sons (Source: Natalie Franklin)
By Jill Lyman | February 21, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 12:09 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has completed their final report into the investigation of a coal miner’s death in Hopkins County.

Jeremy Elder, 39, of Providence, was killed during an incident at Warrior Coal’s Cardinal Mine in September.

The report shows he was hit by a piece of machinery.

It shows the mine was issued a citation because the operator didn’t sound an alarm as he traveled through a ventilation curtain.

You can read the full report here.

Elder left behind a wife and two sons.

Jeremy Elder (Source: Natalie Franklin)

