USI Baseball Walks off Trevecca in its Home Opener

The Eagles mounted a comeback in the final frame with a pinch-hit single from sophomore Austin Moody to lead off, followed by sophomore left-fielder Bryce Krizan to right center field, who promptly stole second base. With runners on second and third, freshman center-fielder Steven Molinet forced a fielding error at shortstop to score Moody for a RBI. With the score 4-3, Stephens placed a double in the right center field gap to score Krizan, followed by a McNew walk to load the bases for Lopez’s walk-off knock.