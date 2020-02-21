Senate Bill 8: Beshear will require schools to arm resource officers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that he’ll sign Senate Bill 8 into law, meaning schools across the state will be required to arm their resource officers.
Beshear opened his remarks at the State Capitol in Frankfort by citing the 1997 tragedy at Heath High School in Paducah, and then the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.
“Our children do not deserve this,” Beshear said. “They deserve to feel safe, and be safe in their schools.”
The bill had enjoyed overwhelming support across the state.
Beshear reminded Kentuckians that the measure had passed a Senate vote 34-1, and a House vote 78-8.
“We must be able to stop the worst of the worst,” he said.
