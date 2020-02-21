New judge appointed in arson case involving former IN State Trooper

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The fraud, arson, and animal cruelty case involving a former Indiana State Trooper now has a new judge.
Court records show on Thursday, Judge Lucy Goffinet recused herself from the Jeremy Galloway case and appointed Judge Robert Alysworth.
A pretrial conference is now set for April 29.
Galloway pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance Wednesday.
Records show he waived the formal reading of charges.
Troopers believe Galloway set the fires at his Tell City property in October. He was arrested on February 4 for arson and insurance fraud charges.
A charge of cruelty to an animal was added. Troopers say two dogs were killed in the fire.
Galloway resigned in the days following his arrest.
Court records did not show why Goffinet recused herself, but online bios show she used to work in the same office as Galloway’s attorney Shaunda Lynch.
