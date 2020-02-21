Neighborhood Watch: BPD Officer retires; Muhlenberg Co. drug bust

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Boonville Police Lt. Mark Hadley is retiring after 32 years of service.
His daughter, Samantha Summers, posted a video of her dad to Facebook saying it was the last time he was putting on his vest, and a strap on his gun, to keep her safe.
Several of Hadley’s friends radioed in with best wishes.
“103, 105, It’s been an honor working with you all these years buddy. Have a great retirement. You deserve it."
"87, 103, 102, Thanks for everything, appreciate it. God bless and Godspeed.”
The Boonville Police Department will be hosting a celebration of retirement for Lt. Hadley on Feb. 28 at Quail Crossing from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A meth bust in Muhlenberg County put three people in jail.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force used search warrants in Belton and Beechmont.
Lamonte Drake, 45-years-old, Jennifer Deason, 47-years-old, both of Belton, and David Oblesby, 32-years-old, of Beechmont, were arrested and charged with trafficking in meth.
Officers say they also found cash and pills.
