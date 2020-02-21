Mining group over Poplar Grove files Chapter 11 petitions

McLean Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The McLean County Coal mine that just laid off several miners, has now filed Chapter 11 petitions in bankruptcy court.
The announcement from Paringa Resources Limited says Harshorne Mining Group, LLC, their subsidiary over Poplar Grove, will continue mining operations during the bankruptcy process.
It shows they have a commitment from Tribeca Global Resources to buy their assets.
Earlier this week, we reported several miners would be laid off.
There is still no WARN notice posted with the state.
Jessica Costello is in McLean County working to get reaction. She’ll have a report tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.