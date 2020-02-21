Milder weekend, rain by Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clear skies will linger through Saturday and temperatures will bounce from Saturday’s low of 17 into the lower 50s by afternoon. Increasing clouds appear on Sunday with a chance of late showers and a high of 51. By Monday, rain is likely with a high of 58. The threat for showers continues on Tuesday and early Wednesday as highs drop back into the lower 40s by midweek. Rain may mix with snow on Wednesday, but temperatures will be near or just above freezing and moisture will be limited, so no travel impacts expected at the moment.