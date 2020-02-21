Long time Pike Co. teacher passes away

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County Schools are remembering a long-time teacher.
According to a post on the school’s website, Ivan Mason passed away Thursday.
Mr. Mason was in his 40th year with the corporation.
He taught 6th grade social studies at Pike Central Middle School, but also spent a lot of his career at Winslow Elementary.
Visitation for Mr. Mason will be at Pike Central’s gym from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Sunday.
Visitation will also take place at 11 a.m. Monday at Corn Colvin Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 12 p.m. local time.
Officials say Pike County schools will be closed on Monday.
Students will get more information on the assignments they’ll need to complete at home.
