Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-KENTUCKY
Kentucky House votes to legalize medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The measure won House passage on a 65-30 vote after a long debate Thursday. The vote sends the proposal to the state Senate. Republicans control both chambers. The House vote comes after years of setbacks for medical marijuana advocates in Kentucky. The measure would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries. Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. Consumption could take place through such forms as pills and oils.
ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Abortion measure clears Kentucky House committee
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee has advanced a proposal aimed at revising the state's Constitution to ensure it doesn't offer protections for abortion rights. The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led committee on Thursday. A presentation by abortion-rights supporters was cut short to allow the committee vote. The committee chairman, Rep. Kevin Bratcher, said the panel was nearly out of time after a discussion on an unrelated elections bill lasted nearly two hours. Democratic lawmakers objected to the quick action on the abortion measure.
PHOTO ID-VOTING
Photo ID bill advances but draws threat of legal challenge
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky legislators advance a bill to require voters to show a government-issued ID to cast a ballot, a civil-liberties group says it might mount a challenge if the bill becomes law. The Republican-backed measure cleared a House committee on a party-line vote Thursday. Opponents raised concerns the photo ID requirement could suppress turnout among minorities, the elderly and disabled voters. They also objected to having the bill take effect for this year's November election. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said such a quick implementation would create voter confusion. It's legal director says the group is likely to challenge “such a rushed implementation."
BABYSITTER-INTOXICATED DRIVING
Police: Intoxicated babysitter sped with 6 unrestrained kids
HARTFORD, Ky. (AP) — Six children not wearing seat belts were reportedly riding in an SUV driven by their babysitter, who police in Kentucky say was speeding and driving under the influence. News outlets report 18-year-old Krislon Talbott was pulled over Wednesday on I-165 after state troopers said she was going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Troopers say three children were unrestrained in the back seat and another three were sleeping in the rear cargo space of the SUV. Troopers say all of the children were under the age of five. Social services took the children. Talbott and two other women in the vehicle were booked into jail.
FATAL CRASH-WHITE SUPREMACIST
Woman pleads guilty to crash that killed white supremacist
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a car crash that killed a white supremacist leader. Emily Sherry entered her plea Thursday in the April 2018 death of Robert Ransdell. Police say 24-year-old Sherry was driving under the influence when she veered into oncoming traffic and struck Ransdell's car. Ransdell was pronounced dead at the scene. Ransdell led a white supremacist group based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky in 2014. Sherry faces up to 17 and 1/2 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for March 31.
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
Beshear boosting staff at unemployment benefit centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is pledging to speed up unemployment insurance claims by improving staffing at career centers around the state. Beshear announced Wednesday that current staff have been retrained in 12 centers to help people seeking unemployment insurance. Beshear says the previous administration removed customer service staff from the career centers and asked citizens to email or call to request benefits. Beshear said his administration also plans to increase staffing at the centers and start an online chat option on the website.