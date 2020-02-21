Lane closures continue in March on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane closures will resume on the Lloyd next month.
They say crews will continue the pavement patching concrete joint repair project between US 41 and Fielding Road.
They’ll start on or around March 2.
One lane of the Lloyd will be closed intermittently during the daytime hours.
Work on the project will take place primarily at night when traffic is lighter, but close only one lane during the daytime hours to allow materials to dry, set, and cure properly.
The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, but weather could cause delays.
